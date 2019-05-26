Schedule for Sleepy Eye's Memorial Day program.
Memorial Day - Monday, May 27
(In case of bad weather, exercises will be held in St. Mary’s School at 9:30 a.m.)
Flag Raising, 9 a.m. at Veteran's Park, downtown Sleepy Eye
•Marshal of the Day Rick Mages, American Legion Commander
•Assistant Marshal of the Day Ralph Grundmeyer, VFW Commander
Selection by St. Mary’s High School Band
Flag Raising at Veteran’s Park by Sleepy Eye Honor Guard
Bugler - Carter Currans
Program at St. Mary's Cemetery
Flag Raising by Sleepy Eye Honor Guard
Bugler - Carter Currans
Selection by St. Mary’s High School Band
Invocation - Pastor Bob Jueckstock, New Hope Church, Vietnam Veteran
Salute by Sleepy Eye Honor Guard Firing Squad
Taps - Cassie Heinrichs and Liz Schwint
Program at Home Cemetery
Flag Raising by Sleepy Eye Honor Guard
Bugler - Carter Currans
Star Spangled Banner - Tom Larson
Selection by St. Mary’s High School Band
Invocation - Pastor Bob Jueckstock, New Hope Church, Vietnam Veteran
Memorial Address - Randy Reinarts, son of Korean War Veteran and Beth Ann Zuhsldorf, daughter of WWII Veteran
Selection by St. Mary’s High School Band
Placing of Wreaths
Civil War - Mayor Wayne Pelzel, Nephew of WWII Veteran
Spanish-American War - Ralph Grundmeyer, VFW Commander
World War I - Randy Reinarts, Son of Korean War Veteran
World War II - Beth Ann Zuhlsdorf, Daughter of WWII Veteran
Korean War - Donald Mickelson, Son-in-law of Korean War Veteran
Vietnam - John Schueller, Vietnam Era Veteran
Granada and Panama - Faye Dietz, Daughter of Korean War Veteran
Persian Gulf - Wayne Novotny, Son of WWII Veteran
Iraq War-Afghanistan - Jesse Krause, Retired U.S. Army National Guard
Placing of Flags by Emma Fischer and Holly Sellner for Comrades who have departed us since Memorial Day 2018 and also for veterans who were from the Sleepy Eye area who were killed in action.
DEPARTED COMRADES
Ron Alt • Rex J. Beech • Lloyd Braun • Linus S. Braun • Leon Brey • Paul Gehrke • Leo L. Helget • Jerome Huiras • Vernon A. Kainz • Vince Mathiowetz • Joseph W. Neid • Robert Novotny • John Riederer • Eugene A. Schieffert • Raymond R. Schottle • Sylvan Schumacher • Bennett Tauer
KILLED IN ACTION (KIA)
Anderson, Arnold L. • Barnes, Gary L. • Brandt, Gerald D. Engholm, Waldo L. • Glotzbach, Charles • Grotto, Elmer • Isaacs, Solomon H. • Jave, Jerome • Jensen, Einar • Kyar, Larry C. • Lendt, Dennis A. • Linnan, Robert P. • Longworth, Delbert J. • Madory, Lyle J. • Milbrodt, Gerald L. • Miller, Uriah W. • Mohrman, Virgil G. • Radl, Andrew • Rasmussen, Robert • Sandmann, Ronald • Schmelz, Robert L. • Schmidt, Joseph N. • Sellner, Frank Jr. • Soukup, Harold C. • Trebesch, Albert
Sixty seconds of silent tribute to our departed comrades.
Salute by Sleepy Eye Honor Guard Firing Squad
Taps - Kira DeMaris and Carter Currans
God Bless America - Tom Larson
Benediction - Pastor Bob Jueckstock, New Hope Church, Vietnam Veteran
Program at Leavenworth Cemetery
Flag Raising by Sleepy Eye Honor Guard
Bugler - Kevin Currans
Star Spangled Banner - Lyndsey Goblirsch
Memorial Address - Randy Reinarts, son of Korean War Veteran and Beth Ann Zuhsldorf, daughter of WWII Veteran
Salute by Sleepy Eye Honor Guard Firing Squad
Taps - Kevin Currans and Owen Weiss
God Bless America - Lyndsey Goblirsch
Benediction - Fr. Andy Michels
Coffee and doughnuts served at Servicemen’s Club upstairs and Leavenworth Church following services. Provided by the American Legion. Buses will be available to the public for transportation to the cemeteries.