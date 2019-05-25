I serve as the first vice-chair on the board of directors for PBS Pioneer – the public television station that serves small town and farming communities in a five-state area based out of our new studio just up the road in Granite Falls.

For the past few years, PBS Pioneer has been working to document the rich artistic traditions of the Dakota people. We are sponsoring a Dakota Art and Movie Night May 30 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel.

The event is free, and the public is invited to attend. I hope to see you there.

PBS Pioneer is also in the middle of a comprehensive campaign to make the most of its new campus in Granite Falls. Gifts of all sizes are needed and appreciated. Pledges of $1,000 or more will be recognized at the new studio, which is fast becoming a regional gathering place for meetings and events.

Funds are needed to invest in continual staff training and development, to create more to bring more live and local content, to invest in key equipment and to secure the future of independent, commercial-free television that serves our area’s communication needs.

For more than 50 years, PBS Pioneer has served the young children of our region through excellent programming that cultivates kindness and serves as a launchpad for learning.

PBS Pioneer is also dedicated to creating programs that celebrate the way of life and the people of our communities. In the past five years, nine upper midwest Emmys have been awarded to the station for the “Postcards” program, and the popular “Prairie Sportsman” is broadcast throughout Minnesota and all of North Dakota.

PBS Pioneer is dedicated to being a beacon of thoughtful and thought provoking programming for our region. To leave a legacy to the region, contact Janet Suckow at (320) 289-2917 or jsuckow@pioneer.org. If you or an organization would like to arrange to have a tour of our new studio in Granite Falls, please contact me at (320) 329-3514 or rathj52@outlook.com, and I’d be happy to make those arrangements for you.

On another note, I’m enjoying semi-retirement as I have two part-time contracts – one as the administrator for the Minnesota Valley Regional Rail Authority (MVRRA) and the other contract is with the City of Renville for economic development activities.

MVRRA is embarking on a bridge rehabilitation project on 11 bridges from Arlington to Wood Lake on our line. This will include replacing the decking on the Minnesota River bridge and the Sulfur Lake bridge.

The weekend of June 22 and June 23, we will be hosting the North American Rail Car Operators Association (NARCOA) who will be riding on our track from North Redwood to Green Isle and back, and on Sunday will ride from Sacred Heart to Montevideo and back. They are a great group of rail speeder car enthusiasts who love to talk about their cars with the public.

Last September when they were here, the Austin public television station traveled with the group for the two days and produced a documentary for their “Off 90” show which aired April 24, 2019. You can find it on our newly re-designed Web site at www.mvrra.org or our Facebook page.

In closing I want to wish you safe travels this summer, get out and enjoy our Minnesota state parks, and community events and remember when you see tracks, stop and look and listen.