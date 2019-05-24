The Knights used two runs in the bottom of the fifth to sneak past the Raiders Thursday 2-0 at Prarieview Park in Sleepy Eye in the second round of Section 2A playoffs.

Knights 2

Nicollet 0

The Knights got the hits when they needed them Thursday as they faced off with No. 7 seed Nicollet at Prarieview Park Thursday, May 23.

The two teams swapped zeroes throughout the first four and a half innings in the contest until the Knights broke through with the only two runs of the game in the bottom of the fifth. Kya Krzmarzick reached base with two outs on a double to the outfield and then Sara Zinniel placed a bunt down the line for an infield single and then stole second, giving the Knights two runners in scoring position.

Junior Lauren Hoffmann then singled to score Krzmarzick and Zinniel. In a well-played game for both teams, Zinniel finished 1-for-3 with a run scored and the lone stolen base. Lauren Hoffmann was 1-for-3 also with the two game winning RBIs. Leah Weiss was on the mound for the Knights and the senior delievered pitching all seven innings allowing two hits and two walks all game awhile striking out five.

The win matched the Knights up with a Saturday morning contest with Cleveland at 10 a.m. in Mankato at Caswell Park.