On Sunday, the Watonwan County Library kicked off their Celebration of Summer Reading by celebrating children with a new statue.

Funds for the statue were raised through book sales and memorials.

Children’s author Nancy Carlson presented a background of her books. Carlson’s books present her character with a simple problem that requires fixing. Her books also include themes of inclusion, gifts, and abilities, being who you are, and having a positive ending.

Many of Carlson’s books feature true stories of her as a child. Carlson also taught attendees how to draw a few of her characters, including Harriet, who is featured in many of Carlson’s books.

Following Carlson’s presentation, she signed copies of her book “I Like Me!”