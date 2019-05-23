Check out fun facts from this week in sports history!

50 Years Ago, 1969

•The Sleepy Eye golf team won the Tomahawk Conference in 1969. Members of the team included: Jim Windschitl, Marty Novotny, Terry Young, Lee Ibberson, Wayne Novotny, and Bob Mellum. The team was coached by Jim Young.

•The Knights baseball team defeated Luther Academy’s win streak at 7 games with a 6-3 victory. Curt Helget led the Knights going 2-for-3.

40 Years Ago, 1979

•The St. Mary’s Knights baseball team upset No. 1 seed Sleepy Eye Public with a 6-4 victory to win the District 10 crown.

•The Sleepy Eye girls track team placed third place in District 10. Earning trips to the Regional meet were: Cheryl Bertrand, Monica Polesky, Gerri Zschetzsche, and Sherry Johnson.

30 Years Ago, 1989

•Indians head coach Don Boelter snatched victory 301 with an Indians victory over GFW. The win also gave the Indians the 1989 Tomahawk Conference title. Boelter credited Dean Deibele’s career to part of his success. Deibele was 30-6 in his career with an eye-popping 0.69 ERA. The win gave Boelter a 301-187-2 record at the time.

•St. Mary’s softball brought home two ten-run victories as they defeated GFW 16-6 and Nicollet 15-0. Cheryl Shumacher got both wins for the Knights on the mound and won Player of the Week.

20 Years Ago, 1999

•Knights golfers Jeff Weiss and Eric Mosenden were named co-medalists shooting a 40 as the Knights finished in second place in a meet at Madelia.

•The Indians baseball team used big days from Cody Walter and Jim Eckstein as they defeated Nicollet 18-8 in Sub-Section playoff action. Both players combined for 6+ RBIs.

10 Years Ago, 2009

•Sleepy Eye boys and girls track teams raced to the Tomahawk Conference title, aiding coach Kris Bloedel to win Coach of the Year honors.

•The Indians golf team led by Mitch Laffen, Tyler Hadley, and Tyler Netzke finished second place and moved onto sections. The Indians as a team shot 350 while Cedar Mountain took home first place shooting a 338.

5 Years Ago, 2014

•Indians basketball coach Brian Polesky was honored for 20+ years of coaching at Sleepy Eye Public.