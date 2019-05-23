The fifth-seeded Indians hosted the No. 12 Madelia Blackhawks Wednesday at Burnside Park in Sleepy Eye. The Indians' Brynja Mielke had a big day at the plate with four RBIs in a 11-1 victory in six innings. The win advanced the Indians to the second round of Section 2A play.

The Indians hosted Madelia at Burnside Park in Sleepy Eye Wednesday afternoon. The fifth-seeded Indians faced off with the 12-seed Madelia Blackhawks. The Indians wasted little time tallying the runs as they scored early and often in the six inning victory.

Sleepy Eye's Brynja Mielke led the orange and black with four RBIs on two base hits. The first of which was a triple on a piercing line drive over the head of Madelia's centerfielder. Teammate Morgan Klein continues to blossom at the plate and was 3-for-5 with three runs scored. Martina Nienhaus got into the hit parade with three hits and an RBI of her own.

The victory pits the Indians against No. 4 seed Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey Thursday at 5 p.m.

Other games taking place on Thursday: No. 1 NU Cathedral hosts No. 9 BLHS in New Ulm. No. 2 seed Sleepy Eye St. Mary's will play the winner of the No. 7 Nicollet and No. 10 Springfield matchup. The Nicollet and Springfield game will be played in Sleepy Eye due to poor field conditions in Nicollet yesterday. The St. Mary's game will take place approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the Nicollet and Springfield contest.

No. 3 Cleveland hosts No. 6 seeded JWP.