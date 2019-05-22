Q: Dear Trooper Troy: I moved to Minnesota from Arizona about a year ago and I have a car that has tinted windows. What is the window tint law in Minnesota?

A: Trooper Troy Says: Even if your previous state allowed tinted windows, you will now need to comply with Minnesota law:

No vehicle can have ANY tint to the front windshield.

Passenger cars are limited to 50% on all side and rear windows.

Pickups, vans, and SUV’s are limited to 50% on the front side windows.

Pickups, vans, and SUV’s are NOT limited on the rear side and rear windows. (Can be less than 50% behind the front seat).

Squad cars, limousines, and vehicles used to transport human remains by a funeral establishment are not limited on the side and rear windows.

No person shall sell, offer for sale, or use any motor vehicle with windows or windshields that have window tint on them.

State Patrol has two types of tint meters. The first type of meter slides over the window to give the tint percentage. The second is a two piece meter, and is used for rear window or windows that will not roll down.

Window tint obstructs your vision at night and during poor weather conditions. It is also a safety concern for law enforcement at night. Illegally tinted windows make it nearly impossible to see in the vehicle while conducting a traffic stop.

If you need to have window tint removed, you can check with a body or detailing shop or you can do it yourself. Look on the internet for advice and suggestions.

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48 th Street NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848. (Or reach him at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us) Twitter: MSPPIO_SOUTH