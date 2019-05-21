The St. Mary's Knights picked up the No. 9 seed and travels to Cleveland, while the Sleepy Eye Indians received the No. 11 seed and faces Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey.

The baseball Section 2A playoff seedings have been announced and here are the matchups for your local teams.

The St. Mary’s Knights earned the No. 9 seed and will be traveling to take on the No. 8 seeded Cleveland Clippers. The winner of this contest will face BOLD. No. 1 seed BOLD earned a bye. Springfield received the No. 2 seed and hosts No. 15 St. Clair.

The Sleepy Eye Indians got the No. 11 seed and will travel to face the No. 6 seeded Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 23.

Other matchups include No. 3 Mankato Loyola hosting No. 14 Heron Lake-Okabena, No. 4 New lm Cathedral hosting No. 13 Nicollet, No. 5 ML/GHEC/T hosting No. 12 Madelia, and No. 7 seed MVL hosting No. 10 BLHS.

All winners will advance to the second round on Tuesday, May 28 at 5 p.m. at the high seed.