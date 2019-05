It'll be from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the CHS Commons.

Everyone is invited to attend a District 593 Retirement Reception for retiring teachers and staff in the district on Thursday, May 23 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Crookston High School Commons.

Retirees spotlighted at the reception include Terry Clauson, Karen Hanson, Jackie Lindsay, Denice Oliver, Julie Tiedemann, Vanessa Crowell, Eddie Derosier and Belinda Fjeld.