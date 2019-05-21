They score 116.07 points, while Hopkins takes first with 127.

The Crookston Envirothon team competed Monday at the state competition and placed sixth out of 27 teams, Coach/Advisor Wes Hanson reports.

The event was held at the historic Oliver Kelley Farm near Elk River, Minnesota.

The main focus this year was on agricultural irrigation, Hanson said.

Hopkins High School came in first place with a score of 127 and will advance to nationals in Raleigh, North Carolina later this summer.

The Crookston team comprised of Emily Gillette, Katherine Geist, Tai Baig, Anke Wiersma, and Ella Weber scored 116.07 points.

“This team of underclassmen continues to learn and looks forward to competing again next year,” Hanson said.