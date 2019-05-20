A Redwood County District Court jury found a Morton woman guilty of assault in the second Degree and Assault in the Fifth Degree, County Attorney Jenna Peterson announced May 15.

The jury deliberated for approximately one hour this past Wednesday morning, May 15, 2019, before delivering the guilty verdict around 11 a.m.

Danielle Elizabeth Greyeagle, 34, was found guilty for assaulting the victim with her SUV June 4, 2018, on the Lower Sioux Indian Community.

According to the criminal complaint, evidence and testimony presented at trial, Greyeagle pulled into the parking lot of the Oyate C-Store, stopped her black SUV and stared at the victim. The victim entered his car and attempted to exit the parking lot.

When he did this, Greyeagle accelerated her SUV rapidly and drove directly towards the victim. The victim had to veer to the left in order to avoid being struck by Greyeagle.

Video surveillance and eyewitness testimony confirmed Greyeagle intentionally accelerated her SUV and attempted to strike the victim with her vehicle.

“(The) defendant said she just wanted to ‘talk’ to the victim. She didn’t really want to talk, but she did want to send a message: be afraid,” Assistant Redwood County Attorney Joe Sanow, who tried the case, told the jury in his closing arguments Wednesday morning.

Greyeagle is scheduled to be sentenced July 1 at the Redwood County Courthouse.