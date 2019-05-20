Below is a statement from CGMC President and Bemidji City Council Member Ron Johnson on the state budget agreement reached Sunday:

“I’m pleased to see that the Governor and legislative leaders have come to a bipartisan agreement on the state budget. As lawmakers continue to hammer out the details, I want to reiterate that there needs to be a $30.5 million increase in Local Government Aid in order for this session to be considered a success for Greater Minnesota. This has been our No. 1 priority since the first day of the session and we will continue to lean on our legislators to make it a reality.

“Gov. Walz campaigned on increasing Local Government Aid and leaders in the House have been vocal in their support for boosting the program. As we move into a special session, it is vital that they continue to fight for communities throughout the state and pass a $30.5 million LGA increase this year.”