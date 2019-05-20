Members of the Golden Rose Riders 4-H Club receive a check from Steve Lax, Central Region Cooperative Board of Directors member.

Members of the Golden Rose Riders 4-H Club receive a check from Steve Lax, Central Region Cooperative Board of Directors member. The Brown County 4-H Federation recently received a grant of $2,500 from CHS, with a match from CRC, to make improvements to exhibit areas on the Brown County Fairgrounds. Much of the improvements will go towards the horse arena, which will help provide a safe environment for 4-H members and their horses. It will also help provide an updated experience for show spectators.