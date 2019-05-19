Scoring twice in the top of the eighth inning the visiting Sleepy Eye Indians topped host Wabasso 11-9 in a recent Tomahawk Conference baseball match-up. The Rabbits trailed 8-0 before rallying for nine runs to tie the score at nine after six innings of play.

Wabasso would plate four runs in the fifth and five more in the sixth but couldn’t answer the Indians two runs in the top of the eighth. Maverick Wagner would take the loss in relief of Ryan Liebl, allowing one earned run on four hits in 1 2/3 innings, striking out one and walking one.

Liebl went 2 1/3 innings, allowing two unearned runs on five hits, striking out two and walking two.

Brock Rohlik was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, while Liebl and Wagner both had two hits.

The Indians finished with 17 hits and left 16 men on base.

Wabasso rolled to a 12-4 win over RRC/WWG in a recent non-conference home match-up with the rival Falcons. The score was tied at four after three innings before the Rabbits took control with a four-run fourth.

Will Carlson, Cole Frericks, Sam Rabenberg and Maverick Wagner all singled in the frame, and Lance Wagner blasted a grand slam home run to finish 1-for-2 at the plate with a walk and five RBI.

Rabenberg was 3-for-4 with two RBI and two stolen bases and Frericks went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Ty Altermatt went six innings on the hill to earn the victory, allowing four earned runs on five hits, walking four and striking out seven Carter Benz pitched an inning of relief, not allowing a hit and striking out one.

Calvin Anderson had two hits for the Falcons and Coty Anderson added a three-run home run.

The Rabbits recently hosted Edgerton/SWC and would add another victory with a 5-2 win. Edgerton led 2-1 heading into the bottom of the third, but the Rabbits would score three times to go up 4-2. Colby Wall, Altermatt and Benz all singled, and Michael Turbes reached base on a walk. Altermatt would pick up the win, going five innings and allowing just one earned run on three hits, walking seven and striking out four.

Liebl picked up the save, going two innings and allowing no runs and just one hit while striking out a pair. Altermatt was 1-for-3 with a two-run double, Brock Rohlik went 1-for-3 with an RBI and Wall added a hit, a walk and picked up an RBI. The Dutchmen left 12 men on base.

