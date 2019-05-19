As I write this article, I realize that it will be my last as superintendent of Cedar Mountain schools.

It has been a good run over the years.

There have been many challenges and successes over the years. This has been a very rewarding experience that I would not hesitate to do over again.

My career in education started in Walhalla, N.D. in 1979 when I accepted the position as the seventh-grade, self-contained teacher for Walhalla High School.

After a year, I accepted a position as sixth-grade teacher and assistant wrestling coach at Morgan Public Schools.

For the next 39 years, I have been part of the Morgan and Cedar Mountain school system, including seven as a teacher, 13 as the elementary principal and 19 as the superintendent of Schools.

This is where I met my wife, where I can proudly say my three children graduated from and where I met many people who have treated me with respect, dignity and courtesy.

In my career, I have seen the Morgan and Franklin districts pair and then consolidate into the current Cedar Mountain district. I have been part of two major construction projects and the construction of a child care center.

I have also made the needs of our students my top priority and have worked to the best of my ability to do what is needed for the district. It has been an honor to work alongside many talented people in the Cedar Mountain School District, too numerous to mention here individually. I want our administrators, teachers and staff to know that my successes have always been based on their successes. Thank you for your dedication and hard work.

I am proud of what we have accomplished at Cedar Mountain.

We have a caring and committed staff and many parents and community members who have worked with the district to provide educational opportunities to our students.

The work of these people has helped to shape Cedar Mountain into the great district it is today.

I want to thank the district for the opportunity to serve our children, families and communities in a variety of roles.

It is an honor to be a “Cedar Mountain Cougar.”

– Bob Tews is serving as the superintendent for the Cedar Mountain School District