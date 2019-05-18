The Indians stopped a streak in which they lost 6 of their past 7 games by throttling the Jaguars of ML/GHEC/T.

Indians 11

Wabasso 9

The Indians traveled to Wabasso to check out their new, budding ballpark as the Indians would square off with the Rabbits. The Indians defeated the Rabbits earlier in the season with a 12-0 victory in Sleepy Eye in early April.

The Indians found themselves up 8-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning before they lost control and allowed the Rabbits to tally four runs to bring the score to 8-4. The Indians responded with a run of their own in the top of the sixth to extend their lead, however relinquished the five-run lead and Wabasso tied things up at 9-9 going into the final inning.

The two teams would exchange zeroes in the seventh to force extra innings.

In the top of the eighth, the Indians pushed across the go-ahead run on a Nathan Walter single before tallying another run for a two-run lead. Matthew Sellner held the Rabbits scoreless in the bottom of the inning as the Indians escaped with an 11-9 victory over Wabasso.

The Indians offense had 16 hits on the evening led by Kadon Strong and Walter. Strong was 3-for-6 with two RBIs and Walter added to the total with three RBIs of his own.

On the mound for the Indians, Matthew Sellner picked up his fourth win on the season in 2 and 2/3 innings relief. Sellner is now 4-2 on the season for the Indians. Walter started the game for the Indians and threw 4 and 2/3 innings allowing four runs, two earned while striking out five.

Game 1

NU Cathedral 12

Indians 1

The Indians and Greyhounds found themselves deadlocked into a close ballgame Friday, May 10. In the fourth inning the teams were tied at 1-1. That same inning however was when the Greyhounds took control. The Greyhhounds would have two base runners cross home plate in the inning followed by three runs in the fifth and six runs in the sixth to take home a commanding 12-1 victory over the Indians.

New Ulm Cathedral's big inning was driven by singles by Alex Hillesheim, Chris Knowles, and Will Schabert, a walk by Mark Schommer, and by Tony Geiger.

Aaron Portner earned the victory on the mound for New Ulm Cathedral. He allowed four hits and one run over six innings, striking out six.

Jacob Berg took the loss for the Indians. He lasted 5 and 1/3 innings, allowing 12 hits and nine runs while striking out four and walking one.

Game 2

NU Cathedral 10

Indians 8

In game two, the Indians were needing some life and energy after the throttling from game one. Sleepy Eye held a 7-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning before going into the bottom of the sixth with an 8-3 lead over the Greyhounds.

However, a 7-run bottom of the sixth for New Ulm Cathedral propelled them to a 10-8 victory over the Indians as the Indians went scoreless in the seventh, resulting in a sweep for the Greyhounds in the doubleheader at Sleepy Eye Ballpark.

The Indians were led at the plate by Landon Strong, Allen Arneson, Kadon Strong, and Matthew Sellner. All mananged multiple hits for the black and orange.

In the loss, Matthew Sellner pitched five innings allowing five runs, three earned while walking six. Jackson Huiras relieve Sellner and give up five runs, two earned in one inning.

MVL 14

Indians 2

The Indians only collected six hits in a tough loss to MVL as the Chargers scored 14 runs in a 14-2 defeat of the Indians. All but the leadoff hitter for MVL tallied a run, with six Chargers scoring twice. MVL took advantage of 10 walks by the Indians pitching staff.

MVL 8

Indians 3

The following day on Tuesday, May 14 the Indians held a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth. The Chargers scored two in back to back innings and scored four runs in the top of the sixth to score eight straight runs before the Indians scored two in the bottom of the seventh to bring the final to 8-3.

Leading Sleepy Eye offensively was Kadon Strong going 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Jackson Huiras tossed five innings for the Indians allowing just five hits, four runs, two earned and striking out four.

Indians 12

ML/GHEC/T 2

The Indians hosted ML/GHEC/T on Thursday, May 16 and snapped out of their recent skid. The Indians won in five innings by defeating the Jaguars 12-2.

The Indians used a 10-run third inning powered by the entire lineup as Kegan Heiderscheidt, Nathan Walter, and Ethan Fischer all drove in runs for the Indians. Heiderscheidt finished the contest going 1-for-3 with 2 RBIs.

Matthew Sellner threw a complete game for the Indians, going all five innings allowing one earned run on six hits while striking out four.

The Indians are at Franklin Rogers Park in Mankato to face Mankato Loyola on Tuesday, before playoff seedings are unveiled Wednesday morning.