Vehicle ended up upside-down in Turtle River.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a woman and her young son died when the vehicle she was driving veered off a Grand Forks County road and landed upside down in a river.

The crash happened about 3 p.m. Wednesday about three miles south of Manvel. Officials say their Volkswagen Jetta left the roadway and overturned, coming to rest mostly submerged in the Turtle River.

The patrol says the 40-year-old mother and her 3-year-old son, who was in a car seat, were taken to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks where they died. The mother and child were from Mekinock. They have not been identified.