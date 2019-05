The annual Gold Cord banquet and scholarship awards program for Sleepy Eye High School seniors was held April 24.

The annual Gold Cord banquet and scholarship awards program for Sleepy Eye High School seniors was held Wednesday evening, April 24. Ten seniors were awarded gold cords for academic achievement. They are Colin Butenhoff, Leslie Flores, Trista Fulton, Michael Gratz, Cassidy Hoffmann, Madison Krueger, Livia Nelson, Paige Romber, Landon Strong, and Nathan Walter.

The following scholarships were announced:

Americana Community Bank, $1,000 - Colin Butenhoff

American Legion, $200 - Colin Butenhoff

American Red Cross Scholarship, $250 - Ashtyn Tauer

Class of 1964, $750 - Trista Fulton, Paige Romberg, Estephanie Navarrete, Livia Nelson, Nathan Walter

Lilly Fischer, 4-year $5,000 - Leslie Flores; 2-year $2500 - Paige Romberg, Trista Fulton

Farmer Scholarship, $3000 x 4 years - Michael Gratz

Hilbert Hansen, $200 - Madison Krueger, Landon Strong

L.A. Amundson, amount not announced yet - Michael Gratz, Madison Krueger, Paige Romberg, Landon Strong

Kaylie Hogue Memorial Scholarship, $500 - Livia Nelson

Tyler Hadley Memorial Scholarship, Madison Krueger, Landon Strong

John Ladd Memorial Scholarship, $750 - Ashtyn Tauer

John Mangen Memorial Scholarship, $500 - Leslie Flores, Jacob Berg

Lions Club Award, $250 - Cassidy Hoffmann

Mathiowetz Scholarship, $1,000 - Trista Fulton, Michael Gratz, Livia Nelson, Paige Romberg

Speckman Scholarship, $1,000 - Cassidy Hoffmann, Macy Schenk

Steinke Scholarship, $500 - Trista Fulton

Nuvera Scholarship, $500 - Cassidy Hoffmann

SEEA Scholarship, $500 - Cassidy Hoffmann

Sleepy Eye Foundation Scholarship, $750 - Colin Butenhoff, Landon Strong, Cassidy Hoffmann

Sue Windschitl, $1,000 - Madison Krueger

VFW Scholarship, $100 - Michael Gratz, Trista Fulton

Sleepy Eye Servicemen’s Club Scholarship, $1,000 - Michael Gratz

Compeer Financial Scholarship, $1,500 - Cassidy Hoffmann

Minnesota Driffters Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 - Cassidy Hoffmann