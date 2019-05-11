Kathryn Schroepfer threw a perfect game for the Indians as they swept the Tigers of Springfield and then dismantled Redwood.

Indians 10

Tigers 0 (F/5)

Kathryn Schroepfer threw a perfect game for the Indians as she was also 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored and two RBIs. Martina Nienhaus also helped the Indians at the plate with two runs scored while hitting 2-for-3.

Indians 6

Tigers 2

The Indians looked to keep the momentum from game one into game two and did so by defeating the Tigers 6-2.

Schroepfer went all seven for the Indians giving up two runs over seven innings. Nienhaus stayed hot at the plate going 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Indians 17

Redwood Valley 3 (F/5)

The Indians traveled to Redwood on a chilly Monday evening to take on Redwood Valley on May 6.

The Indians won their fifth straight game in dominating fashion as they took care of business by throttling Redwood 17-3.

McKenna Strong led the black and orange going 3-for-3 with two runs scored and a total of four RBIs. Emma Fischer chipped in going 2-for-2 with four runs scored.

Morgan Klein got her first career win on the mound allowing five hits and striking out four. The Indians winning streak places them at 8-4 overall.

The Indians host Wabasso on Tuesday, May 7 and with a short deadline this week, those results will be in next week’s Herald-Dispatch. Following the contest with Wabasso, the Indians travel to New Ulm Cathedral for a doubleheader on May 9 and host MVL on May 14.