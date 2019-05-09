The historic Harkin Store site has opened for the season, and this coming Sunday (May 12) it will host a program honoring mothers from 1-4 p.m. The Mother’s Day program has become one of the favorite for the ladies who visit the site.

A collection of aprons which were important to the women of the prairie will be on display during the program. Ladies did many chores, and the need of an apron was important to keep the clothes undamaged. They also used the aprons for many jobs.

The public is invited to come and see the collection hanging in the store. The site will have a display of aprons made by Janet Massopust, Alexander Harkin’s granddaughter, who ran the store as a private museum from 1928-73.

The public is invited to the 1870s general store with 40 percent of the original merchandise on the shelves and hear about the riverboat village of West Newton and what is left of the area. The store will bring those who visit back to the “Old Days."

Admission to the program is included with the admission to the store. The Harkin Store is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in May from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gift shop is open the same hours as the store and has aprons for sale plus books, toys and crafted items and 10 cent candy.

The Harkin Store is located nine miles northwest of New Ulm on Nicollet County Road 21, or the bottom road, also nine miles east of Fort Ridgley. Nicollet County Road 21 is currently under construction, so those coming from that direction need to follow the detour signs, call the store when open for directions at (507) 354-8666 or call Nicollet County for more information at (507) 934-2160.

- Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Historical Society