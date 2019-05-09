Fifty-seven Sleepy Eye FFA members traveled to the University of Minnesota, St. Paul Campus, where they participated in the 90th Annual Minnesota FFA State Convention. More than 3,700 FFA members, advisors and guests from throughout the state gathered for the convention from Sunday, April 28 to Tuesday, April 30. The FFA members traveled to the convention with Advisors, Mary Hoffmann and Adam Manderfeld; Assistant Advisor, Ben Seifert; and Student Teacher, Caitlin Oeltjenbruns.

The Sleepy Eye FFA Career Development Event teams brought home plaques and success stories after competing at the state level. Thirteen CDE teams and individuals placed in the Top 10 in CDE contests.

Sleepy Eye CDE results:

Poultry — First Place team, advancing to Nationals: Maddison Helget, first place individual; Martina Nienhaus, fifth individual; Cali Rossbach, seventh individual; and Emma Fischer.

Best Informed Greenhand (BIG) Team #1— Second Place team, advancing to Nationals: Trey Heiderscheidt, ninth individual; Morgan Hoffmann, 10th individual; Adam Johnson, 11th individual; Katelyn Capacia, and Maddison Helget.

Market Plan — Third Place team: Tasha Martinez, Emma Schieffert, and Mason Sellner.

Dairy Cattle Evaluation — Eighth Place team: Sophia Portner, fourth individual; Macy Schenk, Gracie Sellner, and Mike Ludewig.

Milk Quality — Ninth Place team: Abby Hoffmann, Trey Heiderscheidt, Leslie Martinez, and Paige Romberg.

Floriculture — 10th Place team: Cassidy Hoffmann, Livia Nelson, Alexa Steffl, and McKenna Dockter.

Soils — 10th Place team: Isaac Finstad, Isaac Johnson, and acob Meyer.

Meats — 15th Place team: Maranda Braulick, Kathryn Schroepfer, Brittney Dittbenner, and Presley Bauer.

Vet Science — Gold team: Morgan Hoffmann, Isaac Huiras, Miah Brown, and Vanessa Konopka.

Fish & Wildlife — Silver team: Kadon Strong, Matthew Sellner, Jake Price, and Jacob Schultz.

Forestry — Bronze team: Edwin Flores, Juan Cortez, Evan Fischer, and Ethan Fischer.

Horse — Bronze team: Leah Schnobrich, Clara Lemarr, Sophie Gustafson, and Anna Sellner.

BIG Teams #2 and #3 — Bronze team: Presley Bauer, Miah Brown, Adrian Dena, Brennen Meyer, Wyatt Barnes, Syarrah Ulrich, Alexis Garza, Jorden Niebuhr, Nayzeth Luna, and Taylor Lambrecht.

In the proficiency category, the following individuals placed in the top three in the state:

Cassidy Hoffmann — State Winner, advancing to Nationals, Agricultural Communications.

Morgan Hoffmann — Second Place, Agricultural Education

McKenzie Cselovszki — Third Place, Equine Production Placement.

State FFA Degrees were awarded to four members of the Sleepy Eye FFA: Cassidy Hoffmann, Paige Romberg, Macy Schenk, and Landon Strong.

In addition, the Sleepy Eye FFA Chapter was recognized for their participation in the Land of Service Challenge, and the Ag. Literacy Challenge. Sleepy Eye FFA was named the seventh top chapter for the National Chapter Award, and was named a Triple Crown Award Winner.

Other happenings at convention included: Isaac Huiras, McKenna Dockter, and Trisha Ludewig attended the Teach Ag. Workshop; Maranda Braulick, Chapter Vice President, was selected and served on the 2019 State FFA Officer Nominating Committee.

The Sleepy Eye FFA has a lot to be proud of in 2019. The members worked very hard this year to qualify for and excel at their state competitions. “I am so proud of all of the hard work that the Sleepy Eye FFA members show on a daily basis,” said Advisor Mary Hoffmann. “Through their efforts with CDEs, their SAEs, Ag. courses, and community service projects, these members show and earn success through their great work ethic and dedication!”