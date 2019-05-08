For years the Redwood area has come to rely on a local chemical dependency worker to provide education, assistance and guidance as it relates to everything from drug use to alcohol abuse.

When a question would come up the response was “ask Scott.”

That person is Scott Gilsrud, and for nearly three decades he has been addressing addiction, but that ended May 1 when he opted to retire.

Gilsrud, who is originally from Montevideo, came to Redwood Falls to work with outpatient treatment for local individuals. He initially worked out of the hospital, but later moved into the old Carnegie library building.

“I did that for six years,” said Gilsrud, adding the next step in his career happened in 1998.

That is when he began working as a chemical dependency worker for Redwood County.

For the next 27 years, Gilsrud has served the community to address chemical dependency issues. For Gilsrud, getting into the area of chemical dependency made sense, because it was something he understood personally.

“In 1989 I went into detox treatment,” he said, adding he continued to get help in aftercare and also lived and worked in a halfway house.

It was through that experience that Gilsrud discovered his calling.

“I tell people I started in detox and never really left,” Gilsrud said with a smile.

When Gilsrud started working in chemical dependency, he said a majority of the work he was doing was in the area of alcoholism, but that has changed dramatically over the years.

More recently, his time focused on those who are facing addiction to drugs like methamphetamine and heroine, as well as prescription drugs.

Heroine is a drug that Gilsrud said is very concerning, adding, per capita, Redwood County has the highest number of heroine cases in Minnesota for counties south of Stearns County, adding that includes the metro area.

Heroine, added Gilsrud, is highly addictive and deadly, and he said it was a local group of people who started the introduction of heroine in the community. At first, he said, it was pretty quiet until they ran out of money, and then things escalated to burglaries, thefts and increased sales of heroine in the area.

While heroine is a concern, Gilsrud added he believes the biggest drug issue is meth, adding today it is not being made in the area but is being brought in from other places.

As he looks back on his career, Gilsrud said he has always believed that the best solution in addressing chemical dependency is not putting people in jail, which is why he is such a believer in the drug court and restorative justice programs.

He is seeing the impact these programs are having on the community, not only for the people who are facing addiction but for entire families and communities.

Gilsrud said he believes now is a good time for him to retire, so that he can still enjoy being active, and he plans to spend more time at his lake home, as well as selling comic books and records.