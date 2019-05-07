Next up, Hoiseth will present detailed costs for proposed center at former Marywood residence east of Crookston on May 21, and then another meeting will be held.

More than 30 people filled the Washington School library Monday evening to discuss Crookston’s dire shortage of licensed child care options and what could, should or needs to be done to best address it.



After a discussion approaching two hours, the group agreed to sit down again later this month, after CHEDA Executive Director Craig Hoiseth, on May 21, presents to his board of directors detailed cost estimates on what it would take to open a child care center with 60 to 100 licensed infant, toddler and child slots about a mile east of town, at the former Sisters of St. Joseph Marywood Residence/Glenmore Recovery Center. After plans have been fine-tuned with the building’s owner, developer Jeff Evers, Hoiseth said Monday that the initial cost estimate of $250,000 has been reduced significantly. He also said the initial timeline that had the non-profit Regal Academy Child Care Center opening sometime in 2020 has also been accelerated considerably. If all of the necessary hurdles are cleared, the center could open in time for the 2019-20 school year in the fall, Hoiseth said.



How would it be funded, both up-front and in ongoing fashion? That remains to be officially determined, but some possibilities have emerged. Hoiseth has indicated, and he reiterated Monday, that his board of directors and members of the Crookston City Council have expressed an openness to potentially contributing an amount up-front, to help get the child care center launched and operational. While there’s a possibility that either entity could provide ongoing support in the form of some sort of subsidy that helps with the center’s operational expenses, Hoiseth said that representatives of the local business community that he’s reached out to so far – which are struggling to expand much less maintain their workforce in part because of the child care shortage – have surprised him with their enthusiastic level of interest in supporting the center in some sort of ongoing fashion. Hoiseth stressed he only has verbal support from the business community at this point, and nothing in writing.



But could and should the community as a whole also somehow financially support not only a large child care center, but also existing smaller child care centers as well as existing home daycares, which might want to expand? Some of the more vocal people in the Washington library on Monday think such widespread support is necessary if Crookston is to truly and comprehensively address a major shortage of licensed child care slots in and around the city.



“Who is going to help the current daycares?” Mayor Guy Martin wondered. “I think the money has to go everywhere.”



“We need to look at the costs to this community of not filling this need,” Robin Brekken said. “What’s it going to cost Crookston if we don’t figure this out? You put a price tag on that and it’ll be big, bigger than any numbers we’re talking about now.



“Business community help is a piece of the puzzle, but what about Crookston residents?” Brekken added later. “If we don’t engage the community, (a child care center or other expanded child care efforts) will die on the vine. Maybe you levy the community, then it’s on the community, as it should be.”



Told that three and four year old children are the “money-makers” for child care providers and that infants “lose money” for providers, Brekken said, “The math doesn’t work, that’s why it takes a community solution.”



Other possible sites?

For more than a year a committee of stakeholders and experts has been working on how best to address the shortage, and through that process the former Marywood residence has emerged as a strong candidate, with current home daycare provider Erica Leckie, who has experience in a larger center setting, running the non-profit child care center.



As part of their due diligence, the committee also toured and/or otherwise researched other potential child care center sites in Crookston. The number of sites looked into numbers anywhere from 12 to 20, depending on who you’re talking to, and committee members have said the cost of converting any of the existing sites into a child care center large enough for 60 to 100 infants, toddlers and children is too prohibitive when compared to the former Marywood residence, which has undergone two renovations in less than 20 years and already has a commercial kitchen and fire suppression system. (The child care center wouldn’t take up the entire building; it would be located predominantly in the lower level, where the kitchen is. Other potential tenants who could occupy spaces in the building would be kept separate from the secured child care center space, Hoiseth said.)



Some attendees at Monday’s gathering asked that the list of potential sites researched by the committee be published so everyone knows what’s been considered. One site on the list, Hoiseth said, is Auntie Em’s Daycare located on Bruce Street, in a portion of the space formerly home to Grove Motor Sports. It’s operated by Emily Salentine as a family daycare and she is licensed, with two staff, at her maximum of 14 infants, toddlers and children. Salentine said Monday that no one has researched her site or toured it, and, she added, if she expanded into the half of the building she is currently not using the total space could be licensed as a commercial child care center and have a much larger capacity.



Hoiseth and Salentine disagreed on the extent her site has or hasn’t been looked into. But, beyond that, Hoiseth said that the cost of adding a commercial kitchen, fire suppression system, additional green space and other required components to an expanded Salentine daycare site could quickly approach $500,000. The former Marywood residence, meanwhile, is “extremely close” to walk-in ready, Hoiseth added.



Staff struggles

While current child care providers who have spoken up during the extensive exploration of expanding child care options in Crookston understand entirely the need to put a significant dent in the current shortage, they are concerned that they will lose not only kids to a new, large center, they’ll lose staff to it as well. And even if they don’t lose staff, Sue Murphy, who directs the Sunrise Center at the Cathedral, said a new large center in Crookston will absolutely struggle to find and maintain qualified staff.



“You can build the building, but can you get the staff?” Murphy said, adding that she advertises far and wide whenever she has an opening and is lucky to lure one applicant. Even with the University of Minnesota Crookston in town and offering early childhood education degrees, “People aren’t going to move here or stay here to make $12 to $14 an hour,” Murphy said. “It’s market forces; you have to be competitive.”



State help?

One thing everyone in the library on Monday seemed to agree on: If local leaders and stakeholders take the pedal off the accelerator in the hopes that the Minnesota Legislature takes the wheel and provides remedies that ease the child care shortage in Crookston and elsewhere, the vehicle is going to stall.



Hoiseth figured it would be two years before the State of Minnesota does anything significant to address the child care shortage.



Brekken put it more bluntly. “If we wait for the state to fix this, we might as well go home,” he said. “It ain’t going to happen.”



Washington School not an option

The circumstances that led to Monday’s meeting seemed odd and even “unacceptable” to some in the Washington School library. The local media was notified by the City of Crookston late Friday morning of the meeting, but only because it would be designated a public meeting if a quorum of city council members attended and, therefore, require at least 48 hours public notice. The Times on Friday, over the weekend and into Monday tried to determine who’d organized the meeting, what its nature was, and why it was being held at Washington School.



From Friday and into Saturday and the rest of the weekend, council members and other stakeholders were notified via email of the meeting and invited to attend. It was said Monday evening that eight emails were initially sent out, but word apparently spread because more than 30 people attended.



The way the meeting was organized and disseminated with such short notice was “unacceptable,” said Ward 2 Council Member Steve Erickson. Considering how many people ended up attending, Mayor Martin said the method “must have worked.”



As for the venue, School District Superintendent Jeremy Olson, reached by the Times before the meeting, said he had made it clear to everyone involved that Washington School, even with first grade poised to move to Highland School in the fall, lacked the room for child care space. The school will have two but most likely one available classroom come fall, he said, but his ECFE staff have plans to add “sensory spaces” in the space for children in the school.



While saying he’s as interested as anyone in securing more child care options in Crookston because it would benefit the entire community in a multitude of ways, Olson told the group Monday that he had to be “very realistic” about the lack of space at Washington for child care space.



Even so, a portion of the agenda for Monday’s meeting, which was facilitated by Dan Svedarsky, included a tour of the school. But when the discussion was poised to pause for the tour, it was nixed.



“Why stop talking to get up and walk around if (Olson) says Washington School isn’t an option?” wondered longtime Crookston child care provider Kim Feiro.



Next steps

Monday’s gathering dispersed with everyone eyeing a second meeting sometime after Hoiseth’s May 21 presentation to the CHEDA Board. The meeting will be held in a much larger venue, to be determined, as those at Monday’s session anticipated a larger audience, especially when specific dollar amounts and costs that could be shared by CHEDA, the City, employers and even the community at large are available to be discussed.



“This decision needs to be the community’s, so let’s get the word out and have another meeting,” Martin said. “They’re the ones that are going to be paying for this, so they have to be engaged.”



A pad of paper was handed around during Monday’s discussion and everyone wrote down their contact information. Svedarsky said an email list would be formed so everyone would be kept in the loop on upcoming meetings and other developments.

