What a day. Saturday, the Golden Eagles baseball team ended their record-breaking regular season with a sweep of Minot State.

In addition, the University of Minnesota Crookston Class of 2019 became the 111th graduating class to be recognized on the Crookston campus.

After that, the University Teaching and Outreach and Center (UTOC) was the venue for UMN Crookston’s first Paddock Party and MinnTucky Derby Social coinciding with the running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

Then, to wrap up Saturday, the Teambackers hosted a social at the Eagles, where raffle winners were drawn and Jeanie Hiller was named Teambacker of the Year.