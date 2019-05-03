It’s an official ‘World Food Prize’ event

Students in grades nine through twelve from schools across the region will be participating in the second annual Northern Great Plains Youth Institute on Monday, May 6 at the University of Minnesota Crookston.

This World Food Prize event engages high school students with statewide experts and leaders in discussions around challenges facing our world while allowing them to present their solutions to these challenges.

The day begins with a major fair and kicks off at 10 a.m. with opening remarks by UMN Crookston Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause and a keynote address by Mark Jirik, director of the Northern Crops Institute.

UMN Crookston junior Eleora DeMuth, an agricultural education and communication double major from Cohasset, Minn., will emcee this year’s event. She is a past Borlaug Laureate and Youth Institute Scholarship recipient who will be recognized during this year's Institute.

High school students participate in immersion sessions led by UMN Crookston faculty and staff in the afternoon including:

• Market Conformation - In Search of the Perfect Body

• Stream Exploration - Wet and Wild

• Using Leaves to Propagate Plants - Growing Green

An awards program concludes the day with the presentation of the Borlaug Certificates.

The event is sponsored by the World Food Prize, American Crystal Sugar Company, Northern Crops Institute, Northwest Regional Sustainable Development Partnership, University of Minnesota Extension, Clause Farms, and Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause. To learn more, visit worldfoodprize.org/northerngreatplains



Background

The Northern Great Plains Youth Institute, an official World Food Prize event, is a potentially life-changing experience offering high school students an opportunity to engage with local leaders and experts on critical global challenges, participate in hands-on activities, and explore exciting ways to make a difference in Minnesota and around the world.

The World Food Prize is the foremost international award recognizing the achievements of individuals who have advanced human development by improving the quality, quantity or availability of food in the world. The Prize was founded in 1986 by Dr. Norman E. Borlaug, recipient of the 1970 Nobel Peace Prize.