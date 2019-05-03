On Monday at approximately 7:22 p.m., officers from the Montevideo Police Depart­­ment were called to the scene of a burglary at 420 N. 2nd St

On Monday at approximately 7:22 p.m., officers from the Montevideo Police Depart­­ment were called to the scene of a burglary at 420 N. 2nd St. Upon arriving at the scene, the victim reported that he was confronted by two individuals, Jawaana Jones and Kenneth Roundtree, from the St. Cloud area, who allegedly took several items from the victim’s residence.

The suspects then allegedly forced the victim by gun point to drive them to another location where their vehicle was parked. Once there, the victim reported that Jones and Roundtree threatened him with violence, and they also allegedly stole money from him. The victim was then kicked out of his car.

Jones and Roundtree then left the area in the vehicle, which was later located at Donner’s Truck Stop in Clara City. Clara City officers, along with Chippewa County deputies, then made contact with Jones and Roundtree, who were placed under arrest.

The vehicle that the suspects were allegedly driving was towed, and a search warrant was obtained. The subsequent search of the vehicle turned up two hand guns, a Spring­field .40 cal. and a Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum. Also discovered was the described stolen property.

During the course of the in­vestigation, it was suggested that this was a drug-related incident.

Jones and Roundtree are facing multiple charges in connection with this incident. At this time, charges being sought include: burglary, assault, kidnapping, possession of firearms by felons, possession of marijuana, and other possible charges.

Jones and Roundtree are currently being held in the Yellow Medicine County Jail.

