Each year, hundreds of children and families in Minnesota and North Dakota get an experience to remember at The Salvation Army’s Northwoods Camp on beautiful Elbow Lake.

Days at camp are packed with activities like swimming, hiking, fishing, camping, archery, boating, arts and crafts, music and the ropes course. Northwoods Camp combines up-to-date facilities with rustic barns and cabins, originally built in 1901.

Campers sleep in three modern, 56-bed bunkhouses and eat in a large dining hall.

With meals, snacks, campfires and classes like music education, team building, art and nature study available, it’s an affordable opportunity for children to escape the city, enjoy fellowship and learn about God, too.

What follows are the 2019 camp dates:

• July 1-5: Teen Camp (completed Grade 7 – age 17)

• July 22-25: Kids Camp (completed first-sixth grades)

For Kids Camp only, the local service extension pays for a chaperoned bus to pick up children from southwest Minnesota at Olivia to bring campers to and from camp at no cost.

For more information or registration packet, contact Char Graff at (507) 829-0105.

Learn more about the camp at salvationarmynorth.org.

The deadline for completed registrations is June 3, 2019.