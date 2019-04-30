The Morton Area Chamber has scheduled the annual spring garden party, which will be held this coming Saturday (May 4) from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the City of Morton. Admission to the event is free.

Some the activities being held that day include a vendor area with crafters, artists and artisans and their products, as well as activities for children, teens, adults and seniors.

A master gardener will be available during the day to help attendees build their own planter or pot and to plant their own salad. Two DIY workshops are also being held during the day. Registration is required to participate.

Concessions will be available including Indian tacos and popcorn throughout the day.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend the Morton Spring Garden Party.

To learn more about this upcoming event or to register for an activity, visit mortonareachamber.org, or call (507) 697-1884.