The Butterfield-Odin prom took place last Saturday night.

The theme of the prom this year was “Under the Sea”.

The following students attended this year’s prom: Kaliana Xayaphonesongkham, Nolan Gonzalez, Kylie Fisch, Aracely Anaya, Elisabeth Pankratz, Noah Walle, Stephanie Kotten, Juan Morales, Vanessa Rodriguez, Kayla Torres, Norely Sanchez, Seth Pierson, Hailey Christensen, Alexander Hanson, Susan Fast, Zoey Smith, Jaylee Lugo, Parker Friedrich, Micala Lowe, and Tyler Wallert.

The gym was decorated with a nautical theme, and parents, grandparents, other relatives, and friend were all invited to see the grand march.