This week will highlight a busy schedule for all local high school baseball, softball, track, and golf teams. Check it out here!
Monday, April 29
•Knights baseball home vs Nicollet, 5 p.m.
•Knights softball at Lester Prarie, 5 p.m.
•River Valley track meet vs. St James, (JH meet), 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 30
•River Valley track meet at St. James, 4:30 p.m.
•Knights softball at GFW, in Winthrop, 5 p.m. (make-up from 4/16)
Wednesday, May 1
•Golf conference tournament at Oakdale Golf Club at 10 a.m.
Thursday, May 2
•Knights baseball home vs BLHS (DH), 4:30 p.m.
•Knights softball at BLHS (DH), in Stewart, 4:30 p.m.
•Indians baseball at Springfield (DH), in Leavenworth 4:30 p.m.
•Indians softball home vs Springfield (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Friday, May 3
•River Valley track at Fairmont, 4 p.m.
•Golf meet at Sanborn Golf Course, 4:30 p.m.
All scheduled events are courtesy of the www.tomahawkconference.org as of 4/28/19.