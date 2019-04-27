Results of recent track meets.

The River Valley track team traveled to Lake Crystal on Tuesday, April 16. The other teams in the meet were Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial-Nicollet, Madelia/Truman/ Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther, and Mankato Loyola/Cleveland.

Boys results

LCWM-Nicollet 127

Loyola/Cleveland 57

M/T/GHEC/ML 46

River Valley 37

Top finishers for the River Valley boys:

Wheelchair division, James Hagen, second: 100 meter dash, 44.24; 200m, first, 1:37.47; shot put, second, 5-05

100m dash: Kadin Johnson, fourth, 12.52; Curtis Tauer, sixth, 13.07

800m run: Noah Richert, first, 2:15.20; Dakotah Lumbar, fourth, 2:25.11

1600m run: Joshua Hagen, fifth, 5:31.42; Dakotah Lumbar, sixth, 5:31.43

3200m run: Joshua Hagen, first, 11:44.68; Isaac Johnson, third, 13:54.51

4x200 relay: Kadin Johnson, Tim Rathman, Curtis Tauer, Jose Ibarra; third, 1:44.72

Shot put: Michael Sloot, first, 44-01

Discus throw: Michael Sloot, second, 109-02

Girls results

LCWM-Nicollet 123.5

M/T/GHEC/ML 69

Loyola/Cleveland 37.5

River Valley 37

Top finishers for the River Valley girls:

100m dash: Erika Wells, fourth, 14.54

200m dash: Megan Sandgren, fifth, 29.7; Erika Wells, sixth, 31.01

800m run: Lilly McCone, third, 2:41.84

1600m run: Abby Hagen, first, 5:43.51

100 hurdles: Sophie Gustafson, fifth, 19.23; Sophia Portner, sixth, 20.08

300 hurdles: Sophie Gustafson, first, 52.47; Sophia Portner, third, 57.30

4x400 relay: Abby Hagen, Hailey Meinert, Lilly McCone, and Sophie Gustafson; second, 4:39.94

4x800 relay, Lilly McCone, Brooke Hoffbeck, Kira DeMaris, Abby Hagen; first, 10:57.81

High jump: Kira DeMaris, fifth, 4-04

On April 23 the team traveled to Mapleton for the Maple River eight team meet.

Boys results

Blue Earth Area 146

NRHEG 118

Maple River 78

MVL 70

LCWM-Nicollet 60

M/T/GHEC/ML 34

River Valley 22

USC 18

Top finishers for the River Valley boys:

Wheelchair division, James Hagen, 100 meter dash, second, 45.95; 200m, second, 1:30.49; shot put, first, 5-07

400m dash: Jose Ibarra, second, 54.00

800m run: Noah Richert, first, 2:14

Discus throw: Brad Balko, sixth, 96-05

Girls results

MVL 155.5

Maple River 86

LCWM-Nicollet 71.5

Blue Earth Area 61

USC 54

NRHEG 50

M/T/GHEC/ML 47

River Valley 33

Top finishers for the River Valley girls:

800m run: Lilly McCone, third, 2:34.24

1600m run: Abby Hagen, third, 5:42

300 hurdles: Sophie Gustafson, sixth, 52.47; Sophia Portner, third, 54.45

4x400 relay: Megan Sandgren, Sophie Gustafson, Lilly McCone, Abby Hagen; third, 4:33.03

4x800 relay, Brooke Hoffbeck, Hailey Meinert, Lilly McCone, Abby Hagen; second, 10:43

The team competes in New Ulm on April 25 and St. James on April 30.