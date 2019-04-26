After a stretch of bad weather, the Sleepy Eye United golf team finally got back on the course on Tuesday, April 23.

when they hosted Springfield and Cedar Mountain. The meet had been scheduled in Springfield, but water on the course there brought it to Sleepy Eye.

The Sleepy Eye boys had another successful meet, coming out on top of the other two teams.

Boys

Sleepy Eye 159

Springfield 175

Cedar Mountain 196

Team scorers for Sleepy Eye were medalist - Logan Netzke with 35; Toby Weiss and Carson Ericson, 41 each; and Thor Weiss with 42. Andrew Neid followed with 43 and Jacob Schultz shot 46.

Sleepy Eye girls did not fill a varsity card. Ashtyn Tauer shot 55, followed by Liz Schwint with 60.

Sleepy Eye United is scheduled to travel to BLHS (Oakdale Golf Club in Buffalo Lake) on Thursday, April 25; and play there again in the first Tomahawk Conference meet on May 1.