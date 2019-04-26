In a letter dated April 11, 2019, Amanda Pederson, current Redwood Valley Middle School principal, indicated that she would be stepping down from her role at the end of the 2018-19 school year.

“The decision has been hard,” wrote Pederson, citing personal/family reasons for the decision to not renew her contract with the Redwood Area School District.

Pederson expressed her appreciation to the school’s administration and staff, to the school board and families in the community for the opportunity to serve in the role of middle-school principal for the last two school years.

“I have learned so much through the many valuable experiences here, and I will never be able to express my gratitude for this,” she wrote.

Pederson’s resignation was accepted by the school board at its April 22 meeting.

Later in the meeting, the school board and Rick Ellingworth, Redwood Area School District superintendent, talked about the next steps in searching for a new RVMS principal.

Ellingworth provided different scenarios for the board to consider, including the possibility of opening up the opportunity to fill that role to those already employed by the school district. Posting the opening internally would provide an opportunity to move forward with the filling of that role in a more expedited way, Ellingworth told the board.

Ellingworth added should that person be hired before the end of the current school year there would also be the chance for them to work with Pederson to make the transition more smooth.

“That way we could get ahead of the learning curve,” said Ellingworth.

Ellingworth said there are eligible candidates in the school district right now who would qualify based on their education certification.

Ellingworth said the internal posting would not set a new precedent in the school district, as in the past others have been moved into administrative roles using this process. He specifically mentioned Don Yrjo and Jerry Meschke as examples of how that process worked in the past, adding in those cases it was a success.

Ellingworth also suggested that if the board would opt to hire someone internally without any administrative experience they could call it an interim position with the opportunity for it to become permanent after that person has served in the role for a year. He added there is a probationary period for every first-year principal.

The board further discussed the process, with board member Clark Grannes saying he liked the idea because in this case it would be someone who has already settled in the community, so the board would not have to work through the issue of finding someone who was willing to move to the area.

Board member Darin Prescott added in so many cases people apply for roles like this using them as a stepping stone for something bigger, adding having someone who is already part of the community could help address the turnover that has been happening.

Ellingworth added the board could also stipulate if that internal person did not fit they could have the opportunity to return to the classroom.

Board member Wayne Junker listed Yrjo, Meschke and Connie Schnobrich as examples of people within the district who did have success moving into administrative roles, adding he thinks it is a good idea to move forward.

The board unanimously approved moving forward with an internal posting for the Redwood Valley Middle School principal, with the process toward finding a candidate progressing as soon as possible.