The Indians stole game one from the Mustangs, but fell in game two.

Game 1

Indians 3

Mustangs 2

Game one came down to the wire Tuesday evening as the Indians hosted the Mustangs of BLHS. Like many other teams, the Indians and Mustangs struggled to get outdoors due to a combination of rain, snow, and Easter break, and the first game showed a bit of rust.

The Indians were sharp defensively, but could have improved their pitch selection at the plate. The Indians grabbed the lead in the bottom of the second inning when Matt Sellner drove in a run with a single to give the Indians a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the third, the Mustangs responded with a run of their own to tie the score at 2-2. Each team exchanged zeroes until the bottom of the seventh when Kadon Strong came up to the plate with the bases loaded with one out. Strong would groove a 2-1 pitch through the hole between third base and shortstop to seal a 3-2 victory for the Indians.

Leading the Indians on the mound was Jacob Berg going 6 and 2/3 innings pitched with two runs allowed on six hits with nine strikeouts and two walks. Matt Sellner pitched 1/3 of an inning to get his third win of the season.

Game 2

Mustangs 5

Indians 4

In the nightcap of the doubleheader, the Indians found themselves on the losing end of the spectrum as they fell 5-4 in the late innings.

The Indians used one run in the top of the first, second, and fourth innings to take a 3-0 lead over the Mustangs. However, the Mustangs led by Cale Luthens and Braden McColley had RBIs in the inning to tie it up at 3-3.

Sleepy Eye grabbed the lead back in the top of the sixth when Matt Sellner drove a double to deep right field to give the Indians a 4-3 lead, scoring AJ Arneson.

In the bottom of the inning however, the Indians commited two errors defensively to give the Mustangs two unearned runs and the Indians had a mini-threat at the end of the game as the tying run was left on third to end the game.

Jackson Huiras got the start for the Indians and went five innings with five runs, two earned awhile allowing five hits with five strikeouts.

The split gives the Indians a 5-2 record overall and 3-2 in the Tomahawk Conference. The Indians host GFW on Thursday, April 25 in a doubleheader at 4:30 p.m.