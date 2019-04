The City of Sleepy Eye hosted an open house reception in honor of Mark Kober and Linda Tiedeken.

The City of Sleepy Eye hosted an open house reception in honor of retired City Manager Mark Kober and retiring City Clerk Linda Tiedeken on April 17 at the Event Center. Kober and Tiedeken were presented with appreciation plaques — noting Kober’s 19 years, and Tiedeken’s 30 years, of service to the City of Sleepy Eye.