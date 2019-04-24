Editor's column

First I have to clear something up. Last week I said the Sleepy Eye Ambulance Service’s website did not have any information on their “join our team” page. I promise you, I tried it a couple times and it came up blank. Shari printed the information out for me, and I went back to try again, and it is all there. A mystery of websites!

So, if you are interested in knowing more about how to become an EMT or First Responder, or what being part of the Ambulance Service means, check out the Sleepy Eye Ambulance Service website. It’s all there!

Now, this is a smooth segue to my next topic: talking on your phone when driving . . . car accident . . . ambulance. (See it all fits together.)

Actually, I certainly hope you never have, or cause, a car accident because you are talking on your phone while driving. But we all know it could happen.

I have tried to eliminate that habit myself. My phone doesn’t give me notifications when I am in a moving vehicle—so if someone tries to call me when I am driving, I don’t even know it. It’s working for me.

Even if I am not driving, I don’t get notifications. If I am a passenger and want to use my phone, I have to let my phone know that I am not driving. Then I can make a call.

The only problem this causes—and this is not a very serious problem—is if someone calls and leaves a message or texts me, I don’t know it. And, since I do not look at my phone all the time, I usually don’t notice for a day or two.

So, don’t text me and think you are going to get a quick answer. Maybe you will and maybe you won’t. Oh, and never mind what I said about leaving a message. I just remembered I couldn’t figure out how to set up the mailbox.

If you call me and I don’t answer, someday I will see the missed call and call you back. Of course, by then, you will have forgotten why you called me in the first place.

Call me at work, 794-3511, you can leave a message and I might even notice it the next time I come in the office. (Little red light on the phone.)

The point of all this?

I am glad the legislature passed the new hands-free phone law.

One of the main reasons I am glad, is that I have two daughters who like to talk on the phone when they are driving. And, they both read this column.

Hey, Sara and Lisa, what kind of device do you want for attaching your phone to your dash? I will buy it for you. Or, set yourself up with bluetooth (not sure if I will get that for you. How much does it cost?)

Anyway, I love you (and your kids) safe, even more than I love talking to you.