SEMC and SouthPoint Financial Credit Union sponsored the annual Sleepy Eye Easter Egg Hunt, held Saturday morning, April 20, at the Event Center. (Left) The littlest egg hunters, ages 0 to 4 years, took off eagerly when the horn blared to start the hunt at 10 a.m. (Right) Harper Armbruster posed with the Easter Bunny, who was in attendance to the delight of all the children.