Wood & Conn Corporation of Redwood Falls has been recognized by Sukup Manufacturing Co. for outstanding sales and customer service for 2019.

The company received the president’s club sales award during the recent dealer meetings at Sukup headquarters in Sheffield, Iowa.

Dealers were recognized with sales achievement awards for high volume sales of Sukup grain handling and storage equipment and/or Sukup Steel Buildings.

Diane Hughes, sales supervisor for Sukup Manufacturing, said award recipients have worked closely with their customers to meet their needs for better grain handling and storage solutions.

“Grain Solutions has provided years of superior customer service. We are delighted to recognize their success with this award,” Hughes said.

Sukup Manufacturing Co. is a family-owned business that has been providing top-quality grain handling and storage products to agricultural producers since 1963.

Sukup is the fastest-growing bin manufacturer in the world. Its product line includes farm and commercial grain bins, dryers, centrifugal and axial fans and heaters, stirring machines, bin unloading equipment and bin floors and supports.

Sukup also makes a line of material handling equipment that includes bucket elevators, drag conveyors and chain loop conveyors, towers and catwalks. Additionally, the company also manufactures a line of pre-engineered steel buildings.

Sukup products are sold throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as in more than 80 other countries.