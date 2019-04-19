Thursday, University of Minnesota Crookston faculty participated in the inaugural Faculty Research Fair.

Their research stands were located in Northern Lights Lounge, the Prairie Room, and the International Lounge.

Community members were encouraged to attend and explore ways their organizations can collaborate with faculty.

Students attending had the chance to interact with faculty, get hands-on experience, and learn about ways to fund their research.

Some of the topics presented included composting, aquaponics, greenhouse gases, quality of life, BIOGirls, self-esteem, data-mining, phishing, and more.