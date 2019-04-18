At the Granite Falls City Council meeting on Monday, April 1st, Project Turnabout submitted a report for the years 2015-2018. Executive Director/ CEO of Project Turnabout, Mike Schiks, released a statement to go along with the report. “Some years ago I was asked what does Project Turnabout do? I thought about our full array of services. I thought about our caring and knowledgeable clinical team, our staff of 176 dedicated employees, and our 48 years of specialized addiction treatment. All of these are important resources responding to the needs of each person who comes to us.”

“It occurred to me that what we do is help people take their lives back; separating who they are from where their addiction brought them. Most start to feel physically healthier, think more clearly, experience real emotions, and connect with people as they spend time here. We can’t do it for them, but we can guide the way.” “What do we do at Project Turnabout? We help people rediscover their hope dignity and value.”

In the last three years there have been 5,344 admissions. 1,888 admissions were men’s residential, 880 were women’s residential, 530 were vanguard compulsive gambling, 387 were men’s transitional living, 984 were intensive outpatient, and 675 outpatient. Project Turnabout has served 1,703 family members, 27 counties (with prevention services), 84 Minnesota counties, 22 states, 2 countries and 9 Minnesota drug courts.

There have been several additions to the Project Turnabout facility. In 2015 there was a women’s center for recovery expansion with 27 beds, a 15-bed medical service unit, and a state-of-the-art education hall which doubles as a family program center. Last year the facility continued to grow, breaking ground on an addition to the men’s residential units. This will hopefully help lower the number of people (728) who were turned away due to the facility not having an immediate bed available.

Quality service has continued to improve at Project Turnabout. There was a 90% overall patient satisfaction rating, 92% of patient needs were met, and 87% of patients felt respected. 81% of patients felt that they had an improved quality of life. Quality of Life Inventory is a national standard test based on 16 life indicators. Patients are evaluated when entering treatment and prior to discharge. Project Turnabout’s number one priority is to provide affordable and quality treatment.

Project Turnabout holds four annual fundraising events which include, Grazing Kandiyohi, Appetite for Life, Annual Appeal, and the Caring and Sharing Golf Tournament. 100% of event proceeds support patient aid, 469 patients have benefitted from the $215,000 raised since 2015.