The Redwood Valley tennis team picked up its second straight win with a 7-0 shutout of host YME April 16 in non-conference dual meet action.

The Cardinals didn’t drop a single set in singles action.

Rikard Wilkens remained undefeated at number one singles with an easy 6-0, 6-0 victory.

Ben Collins was a 7-6, 6-2 winner at second singles, Andrew Muetzel earned a 6-3, 6-4 win at third singles and Hannah Clennon was a winner by default at fourth singles.

In doubles, the first unit of Grant Liebl and Cam Sommers picked up a 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 three-set win.

Josiah Hultquist and Jacob Zollner were 6-1, 6-3 winners at second doubles, and the third doubles team of Logan Frank and Cole Johnson earned a 6-2, 6-1 win.