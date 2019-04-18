The Indians and Knights met for the first time this season in a doubleheader at the Sleepy Eye Ballpark on Tuesday, April 16.

Game 1

Indians 12

Knights 2

Kadon Strong led the Indians to a 12-2 victory over the crosstown rival Knights as he went 4-for-4 with 3 RBIs at the plate with two runs scored.

A seven-run third inning propelled the Indians to the 12-2 win. Jacob Berg pitched a complete game going six innings awhile allowing six hits and two runs with eight strikeouts.

The Indians tallied a total of 16 hits in game one. Strong and older brother Landon Strong combined to go 7-for-8 with six RBIs. Landon also had two stolen bases.

The bottom of the order came through for the Indians as Ethan Fischer, Kegan Heiderscheidt, and freshman Jackson Huiras all collected multiple hits in the game.

Taking the loss for the Knights was starter Dominic Helget. Helget went four innings while allowing nine runs on 10 hits with two strikeouts.

Leading St. Mary’s at the plate was Dallas Bauer. Bauer was 2-for-3. Carson Domeier and Spencer Hoffman scored the lone runs for the Knights.

Game 2

Knights 18

Indians 6

In the nightcap of the doubleheader, the Knights scored at least one run every inning and got revenge on the Indians in game two with an 18-6 victory.

In a game that saw 23 combined hits, St. Mary’s had 14 of them and Kyle Borth was 4-for-6. Nick Labat, Colin Ludewig, Spencer Hoffman, and Borth all had multiple hits in the contest.

Labat got the win on the mound for the Knights going five innings, allowing six earned runs on seven hits while striking out eight. Dallas Bauer threw two innings of relief in the Knights’ win.

Taking the loss for the Indians was Matthew Sellner who is now 2-1 on the season. Sellner surrendered seven runs on 10 hits with three strikeouts.

Leading the Indians offensively was Kegan Heiderscheidt and Kadon Strong. Strong was 2-for-4 while Heiderscheidt was 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs.

The Indians are off until Thursday as they are scheduled to host Redwood Valley at 4 p.m. in Sleepy Eye. The Indians now carry an overall record of 4-1.

The Knights are now 4-2 on the season and are scheduled to face GFW on Tuesday, April 23 in Fairfax.