The Indians allowed the Knights to capitalize on big innings and Cassie Heinrichs had three home runs for the Knights in game two as the Knights defeated the Indians at Prarieview Park.

Game 1

Knights 6

Indians 1

Leah Weiss got all the support she needed on the mound in game one as the Knights scored two runs in three seperate innings capitalizing on opportunities often. Weiss went seven innings allowing one run with five hits allowed while striking out four.

Lauren Hoffmann, Cassie Heinrichs, and Sara Zinniel led the Knights as they collected six of the team’s eight hits. Heinrichs had a double with two RBIs.

Kathyrn Schroepfer took a tough luck loss for the Indians as she went the whole seven innings awhile allowing six runs, only two of which were earned. Leading the Indians offensively was Sandy Flores as she went 2-for-3 with a run scored and Emma Fischer was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Game 2

Knights 16

Indians 5

Runs were not hard to come by for the Knights in game two. Senior Cassie Heinrichs had a huge night to lead the Knights as the slugging senior was 3-for-4 with three HRs and seven RBIs in the contest. The Knights used an 8-run third inning to take command of the game as the Indians carried a 5-4 lead into the bottom of the inning.

Outside of Heinrichs’ big night, Lauren Hoffman was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and 3 RBIs. Leah Weiss got the win for the Knights. Coach Wendy Owens was pleased with the all-around effort defensively and at the plate Tuesday. “It was a great team effort tonight. The girls played some heads up defense and many bats came through tonight.”

The Knights are now 4-1 overall with a 4-0 record in the Tomahawk Conference. The Knights will host GFW next Tuesday, April 23.

The loss for the Indians gives them a record of 3-3 on the season. The Indians travel to BLHS next Tuesday, April 23.