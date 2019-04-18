April is supposed to be a time of spring showers which usher in May flowers.

April is supposed to be a time of spring showers which usher in May flowers. Last week’s blizzard dumped a healthy layer of heavy, wet snow on bare yards that were turning green and flowers that had begun sprouting in gardens.

Officially, according to the National Weather Service out of Chan­hassen, Montevideo re­ceived 17 inches of snow during the three day storm. Madison topped the area in snowfall with a whopping 20 inches of snow.

The storm, which began in earnest mid-day on Wednesday, was a wild mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, hail, snow, lightning, thunder, and high winds.

All area schools closed early on Wednesday, and remained closed on Thursday and Friday. All area high school sports contests on Thursday were postponed and rescheduled.

Icy road conditions caused numerous vehicles to lose control and end up in ditches.

