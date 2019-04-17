The Sleepy Eye Police Department put their new 2019 Ford F-150 squad vehicle into service last week.

The Sleepy Eye Police Department put their new 2019 Ford F-150 squad vehicle into service last week—just in time to test it in deep snow conditions, the very reason they were glad to add the pickup to their fleet.

Chief Matt Andres explained that the police department has three vehicles and usually replace one every four years as the mileage has generally piled up by then. The new truck is replacing a 2005 Expedition.

“This is the first year a police package was offered on the F-150,” said Andres. “Police packages are arranged through State bid with auto makers; we can get the vehicle much cheaper than regular price. We buys Fords to keep the business local.”

Andres said they wanted the truck especially for use in inclement weather, because the high wheel clearance allows the truck to go through areas that the officers avoid when driving the other two squads, which are 2015 and 2017 Explorers.

Andres said the new truck came in handy last Friday.

“The Sleepy Eye ambulance was on a rural call and got stuck in the yard with no way to transport their victim. They loaded the person in their transport sled and pulled it to our pickup. We loaded the sled in the back and drove to the other ambulance which was waiting on the road,” Andres said. “Then we drove back into the yard and pulled the ambulance out.”

Andres said people will see the new truck around town on patrol for awhile, as they try to save on mileage for the two Explorers which they will now keep for an additional two years.

“We’ll use the new truck on patrol for awhile and then put it away until next winter,” he said.