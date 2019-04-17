Tiger Woods captured his 15th major, perhaps his most impressive.

In one of the most gratifying comebacks ever in sports history, Tiger Woods won the Masters on Sunday in Augusta, Georgia.

Tiger’s victory at the age of 43 rallies his total of major titles- the Masters, US PGA Championship, US Open, and Open Championship- to 15 total. His latest victory on Sunday, may be his most triumphant.

In April of 2017, Woods underwent back surgery for a fourth time. The fourth surgery was a last-ditch effort to saving his record-breaking career that had regressed due to injuries and personal turmoil. Previous to his fourth surgery, Woods had a spinal fusion done and admitted to having so much pain he could not sit at his dinner table for lunch with his family. Nor could he play with his children.

Woods was quoted after the win talking about his chances to win the Masters again. “I had serious doubts after what transpired a couple years ago.” Woods went onto explain his injury troubles. “I could barely walk. I couldn’t sit, couldn’t lay down. I really couldn’t do much of anything.”

People forget Tiger was the face of the entire sporting world for quite awhile. Tiger was a childhood prodigy that grew the game of golf. Tiger made golf popular through Nike and many other commercialed sponsors. In the late 1990’s, Tiger became an overnight sensation. Tiger was also prominent because he was a black athlete in a sport of white dominance. Woods opened the door for other golfers that suffered prejudice. Tiger was victim of prejudicial treatment in his youth days at many golf clubs.

Tiger then became the youngest-ever winner of the Masters in the late 1990’s when he took home the green jacket in 1997 at the stunning age of 21. Not only being so young, but he also won by a massive 12 strokes in utter domination! Two months later, Woods was ranked the number-one golfer in the world. Woods held this title for 281 consecutive weeks and 683 weeks total since being named the top golfer. Woods dominated the golf scene during the 2000’s and by the time 2008 came around, Woods had captured 14 majors but injuries began to cause problems, amongst personal issues.

In 2009, Woods admitted to infidelity and extra-marital affairs that led to a divorce. In combination with the off the course issues, Tiger continued to battle injuries.

As back injuries continued to toll, Tiger fell out of the world’s top 500 rankings in 2017. In May of 2017, Woods was arrested for driving under the influence and a toxicology report said he had five drugs in his system at the time which Tiger said was due to a mixture of medications. Woods eventually paid a $250 fine and attended a DUI school while serving 20 hours of community service.

After nailing a birdie on the 16th hole at Augusta on Sunday to take a two-shot lead, Woods showed that focused killer instinct he carried when he was on top of the golf world. Before capturing his 15th major two holes later, Woods was being counted out by the experts. Many experts saying he was washed up, might as well retire. Woods’ injuries and personal problems fooled many of the “experts”. Many wrote him off for good, doubting he would ever play at a high level again.

Watching Tiger raise his hands with joy and rushing over to his son Charlie and grabbing him with the same tight grip Woods’ father grabbed him with when he first won in 1997, was magical. Tiger worked his way down, hugging his family and shaking hands with many previous winners to the chorous chants of “Tiger!” as he walked down the string of people.

Tiger doing what he did Sunday after his injuries and physical pain he had to endure was magical. An inspiring performance by somebody who at the age of 43 was once at the top of the sporting world. You can be the best. You may not be the best forever, but you always have that inside you and can carry that label. Tiger represented that case Sunday. Never stop chasing your crazy dream. I hope Tiger breaks Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 majors. Go get em Tiger. Roar for the haters. This is only the beginning of the next era of Tiger Woods dominance.