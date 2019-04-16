Church will officially open on Easter Sunday

A new church is officially opening on Easter Sunday and, while the location is familiar, the inside has a fresh look. Nexus Church, located at 605 3rd Ave NE in Crookston, follows the Assembly of God Pentecostal format like its predecessor and Lead Pastor Danny Holwerda welcomes anyone in the community to join.

Holwerda, who was involved in three churches in Grand Forks, told the Times that the “opportunity presented itself” to reopen the church and that he and his wife decided to go for it. They will be moving their family to Crookston in May and hope to get involved in the community.

Already they’ve reached out to the Ox Cart Days festival committee to offer in-kind sponsorship and will be taking part in the Easter Egg Scramble on Saturday at the Crookston Sports Center.

Holwerda says they hope to start celebrating recovery by using ministry to help people recovering from addictions.

“We want to be a resource, help people love themselves,” Holwerda stated. “Families are the core of everything, not just the church; we want to help build healthy families.”



REMODEL

After you walk up the stairs to the newly-remodeled sanctuary, the first thing you notice is the wood plank wall. Holwerda says he calls it their “Salvation Wall” as the repurposed or discarded wood was used to represent “all of us” with its different sizes, stains, shapes, and conditions.

Nexus has done a full remodel in the sanctuary, floor to ceiling, and has fixed up the lobby, bathrooms, rec room, and classrooms. Holwerda says they plan to have Sunday School and a nursery, too.

Nexus Church will have service every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with Prayer before at 9 a.m. They just hosted their first Open House on April 13 and will have Unity Service on Good Friday at 6 p.m.

To learn more about Nexus Church, their website is nexuschurch.com and they can be found on Facebook.