The Redwood area faith community will be celebrating Holy Week with a worship service at the end of the week.

The community is invited to gather Good Friday (April 19) for a service, which is being held at Redwood Alliance Church in Redwood Falls.

The service, which is hosted by the Redwood Area Ministerial Association, is set to start at 12:05 p.m. and will last approximately 50 minutes.

Everyone is welcome.

– Photo courtesy of the Internet Public Domain