The golf team got in two more meets before "winter" returned!

The Sleepy Eye United golf team hosted New Ulm Cathedral on April 4. “It was another cold day,” said Coach Crystal Ibberson, “but the boys did well.” Sleepy Eye JV girls played part of the course, but due to the weather did not finish.

Boys

Sleepy Eye 173, NU Cathedral 207

Team scorers for Sleepy Eye were medalist - Andrew Neid, 40; and with 44 each - Toby Weiss, Carson Ericson, and Logan Netzke.

The local team hosted Springfield, Buffalo Lake-Hector and Red Rock Central on Tuesday, April 9 in a meet that had been originally scheduled in Springfield, but was moved to Sleepy Eye due to course conditions there. Sleepy Eye United boys brought in another win.

Sleepy Eye 161, Springfield 174, BLH 212, RRC 213

Toby Weiss was medalist with 39, followed by teammates Carson Erickson - 40, Thor Weiss and Andrew Neid - 41 each.

The team’s next meet is in Wabasso on Monday, April 15, course conditions permitting.