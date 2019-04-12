Dean and Sheryl looking to expand inventory

A longtime Crookston business will keep its doors open after friends of Greg “Fuji” Lerum, who passed away in January 2019 after a long battle with cancer, announced their purchase of True Value Hardware downtown. Dean and Sheryl Adams told the Times they have signed the purchase agreement and will be closing in May.

Sheryl Adams, who has had her hair-cutting business “Cutting Edge” next door to True Value for 30 years, said she can’t say enough about dedicated True Value employees Karlene Helgeson and Brett Warcken.

“Karlene will be staying on as she was Fuji’s right hand and has worked there 27 years,” Adams explained. “She and Brett are very patiently teaching us all the ropes.”

“I cannot say enough as to how much these two incredible people have stepped up to the plate and have worked six days a week since Fuji passed,” she added. “I have never seen such dedication.”

Sheryl and Dean also want Crookston to know that the store will remain “Lerum Hardware” and “True Value.” They do have plans to expand what the store offers while looking at adding PEX pipe for plumbing, classic home decor and potentially furnace units and parts that would compliment Dean’s business “Adams Heating & Cooling.”

After press time, Sheryl told the Times that all members of the Adams family will be helping out at the store as needed and that the store will remain open while they do some remodeling.

"We truly hope the community supports us and helps us keep the store going."